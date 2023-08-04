Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 17,150 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.17% of Aptiv worth $52,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.80. 2,487,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

