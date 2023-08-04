Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 221,975 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 221,975 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.18% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $42,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 137,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

