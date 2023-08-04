Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $10.92. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 791,338 shares.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 6.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

