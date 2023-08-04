Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $288.24.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.73. 1,095,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,049. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.