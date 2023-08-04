Rosenblatt Securities Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $52.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

RNG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 1,526,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,687. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

