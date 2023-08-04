Rosenblatt Securities Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $52.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.1 %

RNG traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $38.64. 1,526,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,687. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

