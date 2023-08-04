Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $105.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.67. 64,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $104.93.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

