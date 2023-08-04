RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. RTX makes up 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.50. 3,870,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,222. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.