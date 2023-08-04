Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.53. The company had a trading volume of 31,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 32,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 32,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,626. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

