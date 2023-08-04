SALT (SALT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,171.44

SALT (SALT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.74 million and $14,171.44 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.10 or 1.00013619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02192203 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,242.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

