Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.78. 6,807,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,813. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

