Sandy Spring Bank Has $11.62 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,494,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

