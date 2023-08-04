Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.47-1.57 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.6 %

Sanmina stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 581,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

