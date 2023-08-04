Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 1,137,205 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 854.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 2.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 1.74% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $215,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

JKHY stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.04. 461,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,723. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

