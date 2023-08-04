Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 12,210 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,210 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 103.9% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 117,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $80.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,799,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.