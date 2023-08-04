Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $41.26. 3,430,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,109. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

