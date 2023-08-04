Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $490.07 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,019 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 5.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $490,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,768. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average of $184.55. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

