Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in MSCI by 1,373.2% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MSCI by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $542.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,622. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.83.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

