Sarasin & Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,499 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Deere & Company worth $242,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.0 %

DE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.04. 950,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.42. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

