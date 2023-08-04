Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,168 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of PayPal worth $130,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 25,240,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

