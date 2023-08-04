Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.80. 1,726,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,437. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $327.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

