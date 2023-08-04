SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

SBI Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

