Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
SCHF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.76. 368,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,051. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab International Equity ETF
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.