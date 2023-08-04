Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.76. 368,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,051. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.