Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Decreased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after buying an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after buying an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 356,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,008. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

