Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
SCHD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.16. 2,753,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).
