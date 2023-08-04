Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.16. 2,753,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

