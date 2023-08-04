Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 6.9%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 240,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 576,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Scilex Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex

About Scilex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

