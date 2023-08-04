Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Down 6.9%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 240,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 576,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.
Scilex Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scilex
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
