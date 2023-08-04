Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,550 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 13.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BUFD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 92,923 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $522.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.