Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,617,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after buying an additional 141,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,642 shares of company stock worth $1,147,989. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDMO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,058. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

