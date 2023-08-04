Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,663 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,860,000. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,203,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after acquiring an additional 906,264 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. 52,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,339. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

