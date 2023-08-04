Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $724.79 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VCSH traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $75.73. The company had a trading volume of 923,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,961. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1983 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

