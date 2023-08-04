Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,625 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $161,121,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 87.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,888,000 after acquiring an additional 558,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.06. 352,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,444. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

