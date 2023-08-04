Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 291 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 296,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.