Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,528 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,938,000.

QUAL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. 1,061,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.39.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

