Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,150 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $529,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 474,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,942. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.08, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

