Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 397,131 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.