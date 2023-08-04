Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,367 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,367 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.33. 825,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $263.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

