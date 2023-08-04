Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $202.88 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,883,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after buying an additional 334,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $506.77. 61,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

