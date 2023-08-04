Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Seaboard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $57.17 on Thursday, hitting $3,702.06. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,242.95.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

