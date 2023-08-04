Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Decreases By 7.7%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.40 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
