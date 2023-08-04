Short Interest in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Decreases By 7.7%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $19.88. 597,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.40 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

See Also

