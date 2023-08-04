Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Decreases By 7.9%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $97.76 and a twelve month high of $166.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,697.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $44,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $473,815. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

