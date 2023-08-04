Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expands By 5.2%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded up $22.05 on Thursday, reaching $435.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.97. McKesson has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $435.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

