Short Interest in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Declines By 7.4%

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

OPENLANE Trading Down 5.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 47.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. OPENLANE has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

