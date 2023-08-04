Short Interest in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Drops By 7.5%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chemours by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. 1,524,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CC

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.