Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,041,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

