Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,498 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 835.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,331 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 305,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $5,400,000.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $35.05. 578,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

