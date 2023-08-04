Sigma Planning Corp Has $11.55 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 84,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $8,006,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 65.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,541,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,736,000 after purchasing an additional 222,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 244,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $32.62. 23,982,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,129,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

