Sigma Planning Corp Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $159.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,157,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average of $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $301.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.