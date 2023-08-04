Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $81.07. 3,589,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

