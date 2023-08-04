Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,980 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,499,629,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.12. 1,076,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,727. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.