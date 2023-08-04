Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,370 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,601,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,891,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $796.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.50.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

