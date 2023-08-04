SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $160.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,929. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $176.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.48.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

